Sophie Turner: 'Kit Harington deserves to be paid more than me'

Sophie Turner has insisted she's not angry that Kit Harington is paid more than her on Game of Thrones, because he "had a bigger storyline".

The 23-year-old actress plays Sansa Stark in the hit U.S. TV show, and is believed to earn around $206,000 (£158,000) per week for her role on the programme. Meanwhile, Kit, who stars as her half-brother Jon Snow in the series, is understood to take home approximately three times more than his co-star - with weekly earnings of around $700,000 (£537,000).

However, while the gender pay gap is a hot topic at the minute, Sophie told Harper's Bazaar magazine that she's not annoyed at the difference in her and Kit's wages - because he has more work to do on the programme.

"Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline," she said. "And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn't have that many. I was like, 'You know what... you keep that money.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie opened up about her relationship with Jonas Brothers star fiance Joe Jonas. The pair are currently in the midst of planning their wedding, and the screen star revealed that they actually met when Joe direct messaged her on Instagram.

"We had a lot of mutual friends and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," she smiled. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Gushing about her husband-to-be, Sophie added: "He's lovely. He's just the funniest. You wouldn't expect he's about to turn 30 this year. He's the most fun, energetic, positive person I've ever seen. I'm pessimistic, so we balance each other out."