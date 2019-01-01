Polite Lori Loughlin avoids questions over college admissions scandal after yoga class

Lori Loughlin refused to answer questions about the college admissions scandal as she was filmed leaving a yoga class on Saturday (30Mar19).

The actress is one of a group of parents accused of paying into a scheme to gain access to elite schools for their kids, handing out thousands to coaches and admissions bosses, as well as testing officials.

She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud last month (Mar19), and will face a hearing in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday (03Apr19).

Ahead of the court appearance, Lori is attempting to get on with her life, and was pictured leaving a yoga class in Brentwood, California, over the weekend. As paparazzi swarmed around her and tried to get a comment about the scandal, with questions such as "Are you afraid of going to prison?" and "Do you think you’ll re-establish your relationship with your daughters?", Lori told them: "I'm sorry, I can't talk to you. You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can't comment right now. But thank you for your time."

The video, first published by TMZ, also showed Lori thanking the cameraman as she got into her car and headed home after the exercise session.

"You have a beautiful day, thank you so much, thanks honey,” she said.

According to a source, Lori, Mossimo and their two daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, have been "laying low" at their Bel Air house since the scandal broke.

"They can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” the insider told People.com. “It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now."

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is another famous face who was arrested in connection to the admissions scandal.