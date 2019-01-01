Jim Carrey slammed by Mussolini's granddaughter over political sketch

Jim Carrey's sketch of Benito Mussolini being publicly executed has sparked a feud with the Italian dictator's granddaughter.

The 57-year-old actor has made a name for himself as something of a political cartoonist in recent years and posted his latest offering on Twitter on Saturday (30Mar19).

"If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta," Carrey wrote alongside the picture, which showed Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci hanging upside down in Milan's Piazzale Loreto after they were executed in April, 1945.

Alessandra Mussolini - the daughter of Mussolini's fourth son Romano - was quick to respond, calling the Dumb and Dumber star a "b**tard" for the etching.

Alessandra, a former actress and model who was elected to European Parliament in 2014 representing the Forza Italia party, went on to share several images from U.S. history that she thought Carrey could do cartoons of - such as an atom bomb mushroom cloud and the story of activist Rosa Parks.

The 56-year-old also slammed Carrey for his frequent drawings of controversial U.S. president Donald Trump, tweeting: "President @realDonaldTrump doesn’t have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper.”

Carrey has yet to respond to Alessandra's tweets.

The screen star has been drawing political cartoons since 2017, with subjects including Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Speaking previously about his newfound career, Carrey explained: "I serve the world the way I serve the world. I’m a creative. And I can’t not paint and I can’t not create. It has to go some someplace, and I can’t sit behind a desk, and I can’t glad-hand people all the time, and I can’t be dishonest.”