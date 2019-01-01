Kanye West gives first-ever interview on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kanye West gave his first-ever on-camera interview on Keeping Up with the Kardashians during the show's season premiere on Sunday night (31Mar19).

The Stronger rapper has appeared on the reality show occasionally since he began dating the KKW Beauty mogul in 2012, but has always avoided playing a major role, until Sunday's premiere, when he gave a joint on-camera testimonial with his wife in which he explained to viewers that he was inspired to give it a go because of Disney Pixar animation The Incredibles.

"This is my first time doing this – I'm not actually attempting to do good," he said, laughing as Kim instructed him to "look up" at the camera. "Part of the reason I even considered doing this interview is because of the movie The Incredibles – it starts off with the interviews. Superheroes are giving interviews. The wife's got a big butt, and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly."

The 41-year-old also had a starring role in the episode, which followed the couple, who married in 2014, as they took daughter North, five, to Kanye's hometown of Chicago, Illinois last September (18). It gave viewers a rare insight into the marriage, showing them bickering and Kim complaining about having to mother her husband.

They also met with Kanye's longtime friend Rhymefest to clear the air after he blasted Kanye on social media last year, and in a testimonial Kim and Kanye disagreed over her attacking him right back, as the rapper is "about forgiveness".

They also announced to the family they were expecting their fourth child, their second via surrogate, and Kanye disapproved of his wife suggesting their son Saint, three, was her favourite.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim's sister Khloe gushed about how well her relationship with boyfriend with Tristan Thompson was going after he cheated on her before the birth of their daughter True last year.

In a clip filmed months before their split after he was unfaithful again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods, Khloe said, "It's been a few months, me and Tristan are great. And I am loving being a mommy. It's bittersweet. I love seeing every milestone with her but I feel like she grows, like, in one week she's like a completely different baby."