Selma Blair wins praise from fans over humorous make-up tutorial

Selma Blair has been lauded by her fans for sharing an amusing tutorial on how she applies her make-up while battling multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Cruel Intentions actress announced last year (18) that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, balance, and movement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (31May19), Selma explained in a video that her fine motor skills have now been affected to the point that she can no longer easily apply her make-up.

"My fine motor skills aren't like fine at the moment, so I just wanna say I'm gonna probably give a make-up tutorial... never!" she said. "But if I do, you know I'm really just trying to have fun. Because I've noticed that I put my make-up on in the morning, and all-day people are rubbing my face - friends. I'm saying, 'What (are) you doing?' and they say, 'Just a little make-up,' and then my manager just said, 'Maybe I better not do this.'"

Selma then went on to poke fun over her problems with blending make-up by picking up a very large brush and quickly sweeping it over her face.

"So, MS people, brush big, bronzer, there, done, stop, bye," the 46-year-old concluded.

The clips quickly garnered a lot of attention from Selma's 1.2 million followers, including her celebrity pals.

Brooke Shields commented on the post, "You are so beautiful you don't need make-up, but I agree with a big brush always. Love You. B," while Tracee Ellis Ross wrote, "You are a dream."

Freddie Prinze Jr., the husband of Selma's longtime friend Sarah Michelle Gellar, noted, "That's pro," and Will & Grace actress Debra Messing added: "OMG (Oh my God) you are so funny! I love you so much, Selma."