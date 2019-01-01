Kris Jenner's alleged stalker released from jail

Kris Jenner's alleged stalker has been released from prison.

Christina Bankston who was accused of hacked into Kris' Instagram account and reporting a fake suicide attempt at Jenner's home, walked free from federal prison on Friday (29Mar19), according to The Blast.

Prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the indictment and release Bankston from custody.

She was first arrested in 2017 on 15 counts in relation to hacking Jenner's social media accounts, emails and sending her threatening texts.

Bankston was released from custody but then re-arrested for violating the terms of her release in January, 2018.

Prosecutors alleged Bankston harassed Kris Jenner and other Kardashians between March and September 2014. She also allegedly hacked into Apple's servers to obtain iCloud information for Kris and obtained the username, password and security answers and used it to hack into Kourtney Kardashian's AOL account.

Bankston was also accused of impersonating Kris' former husband, Caitlyn Jenner, and stealing text messages between the ex-couple.

She reportedly called the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in 2014 to falsely report a suicide attempt at Kris' home.

The news comes just days after Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker was arrested again by immigration officials in New Mexico for reportedly overstaying his visa.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been monitoring 38-year-old John Ford's whereabouts for weeks after he was told to stay away from Kendall. Ford was arrested last year (18) after twice showing up at the reality TV star and model's home in California. He was found guilty on two counts of trespassing last month (Feb19) and handed a six month sentence and three years of probation, but thanks to time served and good behaviour, he is already out.

Ford is currently in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas, awaiting a deportation hearing.