Jennifer Garner teases fans with memoir reveal

Jennifer Garner has teased fans on April Fools' Day (01Apr19) by unveiling plans for her first memoir.

The Dallas Buyers Club star took to Instagram on Monday to share a video announcement with followers, revealing she had written an autobiography - even showing off a mocked-up cover of the book, titled Bless Your Heart, during the clip.

"Hello, good morning. I have some exciting news to share - I have written my first and probably only book," she said in the post. "It's a real labour of love and I go places I never thought that I would go. But I do. And I just wanna thank everyone who was part of helping me write and create this book, Bless Your Heart."

In the accompanying caption, Jennifer added, "I'm thrilled and finally able to share with all of you-I've written a book!

"This whole process has been humbling and illuminating, taking me deep into places I didn't even know I could go. Thank you to every one who helped bring these stories to life and held my hand along the way. The time has come for me to share it-I can't wait to hear what you think."

Some fans were quick to praise the actress for the new project, including celebrity pals Jenna Dewan, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, and Zoe Saldana, who commented, "I cannot wait to read it lady!!!"

However, many others were sure the announcement was just a joke, pointing out the phrase "Bless your heart" is a Southern saying, commonly used as a passive-aggressive insult, while they also took note of a line at the top of the book's cover, which stated, "Foreword by my therapist".

"If this isn't an April Fool's joke, I'd like to congratulate you on being the only author who has kept their mouth shut prior to release-no non-stop promotion, no launch group, no podcast tour," remarked one person, as another posted, "You got me!! Was even looking on Amazon to buy".

Jennifer has yet to confirm if her news was truly a prank for April Fools' Day.