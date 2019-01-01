George Lucas secretly visited Game of Thrones set

Star Wars director George Lucas paid a top secret visit to the set of Game of Thrones.

The filmmaker toured the Belfast production location in Northern Ireland during the filming of the hit fantasy show's eighth season and met with showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the meeting took place last year (18), months before it was reported the writers would potentially be developing a new Star Wars trilogy together.

"It’s funny because George came here and talked to the boys, and the one thing the Star Wars franchise has been missing lately is decent storytelling," Games of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, revealed in an interview with the publication. "There’s a lot of brilliant stuff in Star Wars, it’s an epic franchise, but occasionally, story-wise, it’s left a little to be desired.

"Dan and David are brilliant at surprises and can transfer the demographic from this show to that (franchise). They’re incredible at adapting a world and making it their own and they could add a layer of complexity to it. I’d love it if they gave me some words to say, though I’d probably just be in a helmet."

Though Benioff and Weiss have remained mum on their involvement with a new Star Wars story, they joked they have little to lose should they sign on for new instalments of the iconic franchise.

“We feel we’re not quite hated enough already by people we don’t know,” Weiss quipped, referring to the potential backlash the films could receive.

"Our Captain Phasma origin story is going to blow people away,” Benioff teased, referring to the Star Wars character portrayed by Games of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie.