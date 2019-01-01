Kenneth Branagh gave experts 90 minutes a day to transform him into William Shakespeare

Kenneth Branagh gave his hair and makeup experts 90 minutes to transform him into William Shakespeare on the set of his new film All Is True, so he could get on with directing the movie.

The filmmaker tasked his team with turning him into the Bard in his 50s, suing Chandos' famous portrait of Shakespeare as inspiration - and then told them they had an hour and a half every morning to create their magic.

"I had considered merely being identified as bearded in some way, or look like some version of myself," Sir Kenneth explains, "but when I went to see this portrait (at the National Portrait Gallery), as I've done many times, the soul of William Shakespeare is there to see in some measure.

"I felt that to try to recreate that look was to try to inhabit the man and encourage the audience to come a little closer to the real man without feeling as though I'd got in the way."

Branagh opted for a high forehead, fake nose and Shakespeare's pointed beard, adding, "I wanted to get close to that outside look."

But he stopped short of wearing coloured contact lenses: "Even though Shakespeare's eyes in the portrait are sort of hazel and my eyes are grey blue, we decided not to have me wear contact lenses. We wanted the bulk of the exterior to be what we most likely think he could've looked like, and then tried through the eyes to bring the inside up and out through me."

The director then gave his hair and makeup designer, Vanessa White, and prosthetic makeup expert, Neill Gorton, 90 minutes a day to create the look.

"We had to get it right in one and a half hours," White explains. "There was no time for touch-ups. You could never return and say, 'Oh, I've just got to nip you back to the wagon'."

But they did such a great job that Branagh's co-star, Sir Ian McKellen, found acting opposite his old friend a little unnerving.

"When the man sitting opposite you is Ken Branagh, but is also William Shakespeare, that's alarming enough, but he's also the director," he says.