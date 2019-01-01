Kim Dickens eager for more Deadwood movies

Actress Kim Dickens is keen to return to cult Western series Deadwood for another movie adaptation because there's "so much story to tell".

The Gone Girl star reunited with castmates including Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant in November (18) to begin production on the long-awaited Deadwood film, 12 years after the Emmy Award-winning show was scrapped by U.S. network bosses at HBO.

Dickens, who played former prostitute Joanie Stubbs on the show, admits finally getting to step back in time to the lawless town of Deadwood, South Dakota in the late 1800s was a real thrill, because they had been teased with the prospect of a movie version for so long.

"From the moment we were prematurely cancelled, we kept hearing rumours like, 'Oh, they wanna do a couple movies,' and it would happen for a few years, and then all of a sudden you would hear, 'Absolutely not, it's not happening,' and your dreams were crushed, because we all loved doing it, it was an incredible experience," she reflected to Collider.com.

"The product speaks for itself, it's a remarkable piece, but the actual process itself was incredible for us, the actors, working with (creator) David Milch and the writers and just performing together. I mean, that troupe of actors is phenomenal, so we went for years (without hearing anything), and then there'd be another rumour and then it'd be squashed again, so finally they (producers) called and... gave us (production) dates..."

Even so, Dickens didn't allow herself to get too excited until she was back in costume and about to start shooting.

"I said I wasn't gonna believe it until I was on set, wearing a top hat, but we did it, and it was great," she smiled. "I haven't seen it (finished film), but the script was great, everyone was great. You know, we're a lot older in it, but that's good for the story."

And now she is hopeful fans will love the "perfect" movie as much as the stars enjoyed making it, so they can expand on the franchise even more in the near future.

"I think there's so much story to tell," the actress said. "I think it'll be about the success of this (movie), and... getting everyone together again and David feeling like he's got the story he wants to write... But we all felt so blessed to be together, I think we'd all love to do it."

The Deadwood movie, directed by Daniel Minahan, is set to premiere on TV in May (19).