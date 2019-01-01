Eva Green feared death during Dumbo circus performer training

Actress Eva Green was convinced she would fall to her death as she prepared to tackle her fear of heights and train as a trapeze artist for Dumbo.

The former Bond girl stars as Medici Bros. Circus performer Colette Marchant in Tim Burton's take on the classic Disney tale, and she thought it would give her the perfect excuse to face her fears head on.

"I had to train with real circus people, so that was amazing because you get to train for free, with the most amazing circus performers," she told Collider.com.

However, her positive attitude towards the task didn't do much to ease her nerves.

"I was so scared of heights, it was a real phobia," she admitted. "I really panicked at the beginning, but I got over it. It's amazing, I can't believe I can swing. I thought I was going to die if I was going to go up there."

Eva admits having experts on hand to guide her through the whole process allowed her to relax a little, while she also practiced her vocals while swinging through the air to put herself at ease.

"You need very good trainers and you need to sing when you go up there!" she smiled of her technique. "You need to scream and sing, and then all is fine!"

The French actress also threw herself into her workout routines before she began trapeze training, because she knew she would require a lot of upper body strength.

"First of all, you need to strengthen your core a lot, and your arms," she said. "It's such a difficult craft, it's amazing, and then off you go. You have to do weird things up there; it's great!"

Dumbo, which also stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito, is in theatres now.