Jennifer Garner confirms memoir announcement was April Fools' Day prank

Jennifer Garner has confirmed that her autobiography news was a joke to mark April Fools' Day (01Apr19).

The 13 Going on 30 star posted a video to Instagram on Monday in which she announced she had written a memoir titled Bless You Heart and showed fans a copy of the book, which featured a black and white photo of a glam Jennifer on the cover.

She later updated the caption accompanying her post to reveal that it was a joke, telling her followers, "Update: Thank you for being so happy for me. Your sweetness makes me feel (bad) for playing a joke. But this is an April Fool’s (love heart emoji)." She also added grimacing face, fire and monkey covering eyes emojis to her message.

The actress had shared the cover on her Instagram Stories, and hours later, she uploaded it again and added a big red cross across it and the same caption.

In the initial video, Jennifer said, "Hello, good morning. I have some exciting news to share - I have written my first and probably only book. It's a real labour of love and I go places I never thought that I would go. But I do. And I just wanna thank everyone who was part of helping me write and create this book, Bless Your Heart."

In the original caption, she added, "This whole process has been humbling and illuminating, taking me deep into places I didn’t even know I could go. Thank you to every one who helped bring these stories to life and held my hand along the way. The time has come for me to share it - I can’t wait to hear what you think."

Her celebrity pals Jenna Dewan, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, and Zoe Saldana didn't realise it was a prank and shared their excitement about her new project in the comments section.