Khloe Kardashian: 'It might be time for me to stop dating basketball players'

Khloe Kardashian has conceded it might be time for her to stop dating basketball players.

The 34-year-old star has notoriously been unlucky in love and recently split from Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, after he cheated on her for the second time. Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, isn't the only basketball star she's dated, however - she's also had failed relationships with Lamar Odom, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2013, James Harden and Rashad McCants.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (01Apr19), the host questioned Khloe about her taste in men, asking her: "I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with... Is it time to stop dating basketball players?”

As the crowd laughed, Khloe giggled: "I don't know. I like what I like. What can I say?"

And when Jimmy asked her if she actually likes basketball as a game, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians beauty insisted: "I actually do. I don’t play basketball. I just like basketball. It's the whole thing of it all.”

However, she then acknowledged: "But I do agree. I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that."

Khloe appeared on the chat show alongside sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to promote the latest season of their family reality show. Kim is being kept busy at the minute preparing for the arrival of her fourth baby - her second via surrogate - and told Jimmy she and husband Kanye West have yet to settle on a name for the tot.

As for how the pair choose a moniker for their baby, Kim explained: "I definitely take a family survey. But it's usually after the baby's born or we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects."