Kim Kardashian considering naming fourth child after brother Rob

Kim Kardashian is contemplating naming her fourth child after her brother Rob Kardashian.

The reality TV personality made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (01Apr19) alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

During the chat, host Jimmy asked Kim whether she and her husband Kanye West have settled on a name for their baby son, who is being carried by a surrogate, and she explained that she is working on it.

"I actually do not (have a name). But I was Googling Armenian boys' names last night and I couldn't really find anything," she said.

Jimmy then suggested to Kim that she name her son Jerry Tarkanian after the legendary Armenian-American basketball coach.

The star shot down the idea but did note that she liked the idea of calling her son Rob, as a tribute to her 32-year-old brother and her late father Robert Kardashian.

"I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, (after) my brother Rob. But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob - It doesn't really go," the 38-year-old noted, referring to the names of her two daughters and son with Kanye. "I really was feeling that, or Robert. And my brother approved it. So that's like our one kind of name. I like Rob West (rather than) Robert West."

Kourtney went on to divulge that she took a whole week to decide on a moniker for her four-year-old son Reign Disick, as her former partner Scott Disick wanted to call him Preston. The 39-year-old agreed to call her baby Preston for one day but quickly knew the name wasn't right.

"Reign, his name was Preston for one full day. I was like, 'I know in my soul his name is Reign.' And Scott didn't believe me... So, I was like, 'Let's call him Preston for a day.' It didn't work out!" she smiled.