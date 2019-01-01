Lauren Conrad pregnant with baby number two

Reality TV star-turned-fashion designer Lauren Conrad is pregnant with her second child.

The former The Hills regular and her husband William Tell are expecting with a sibling for their son Liam, who will turn two this summer (Jul19).

Lauren shared the exciting news with fans in a post on Instagram on Tuesday (02Apr19).

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" she captioned a snap of herself cradling her growing baby bump.

"Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

The couple wed in 2014.

It's an exciting time for Lauren - the 33 year old, who runs her own clothing line, is also preparing to launch her own lifestyle podcast next month (May19).

She recently announced plans for Lauren Conrad: Asking for a Friend, on which she will sit down with experts in a variety of fields, including hair guru Kristin Ess, makeup artist Amy Nadine, and party planner Cassie Katz, to give listeners easy tips and advice on the go, so they can work towards streamlining their lives.

"One of the themes I want to cover is finding balance in life," she told People.com last week (ends29Mar19). "I think everyone can relate to the feeling of striving for perfection in your life. We live in a world of Pinterest and over-filtered Instagrams and everything looks perfect. I think people stress themselves out trying to achieve that and they miss out on the important things."

"There is so much pressure for us to have it all," she added. "I feel it too! It's taken me awhile to relax and let go a little bit. But I want everyone to get back to the basics, so we can enjoy the rest of our lives!"