Jessica Simpson: 'Caesarean recovery is no joke'

Jessica Simpson is having a tough time adapting to life as a new mother-of-three as she struggles to recover from a Caesarean section.

The singer had to go under the knife as she welcomed daughter Birdie Mae on 19 March (19), as the tot weighed in at a whopping 10 pounds and 13 ounces (4.9 kilograms).

As a result, Jessica's movement has been limited and she has been relying on her husband, Eric Johnson, and two older kids Maxwell and Ace, to help out with the newborn.

"Recovering from a C-section is no joke," she captioned an Instagram photo of her eldest children. "I'm feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister."

Reflecting on the nature of the operation, the new mum continued, "I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery.

"Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife."

Jessica is now promoting the Peanut parenting app, revealing it has been a real source of support and advice as she embarks on the next chapter in her life.

"I'm so grateful to the @peanut community for helping me tackle this new life and supporting me as a mother of three!" she wrote.

"The @peanut app is an amazing support to connect with other moms and get advice. The app introduces you to women in your neighborhood based on the things you have in common. I have been chatting with other moms in my same situation and they have been answering my questions. It is so nice to be able to relate to a community of moms and moms-to-be who are going through the same things as me. Go check it out. #peanutapp".

Jessica is likely to have made full use of the app in the lead up to Birdie's arrival, as she endured a rough third pregnancy, during which she battled severely swollen feet, insomnia, and bronchitis.