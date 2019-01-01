Michelle Williams supports equal pay legislation at Capitol Hill

Actress Michelle Williams headed to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (02Apr19) to mark Equal Pay Day by supporting new legislation aimed at closing the gender pay gap.

The Brokeback Mountain star joined Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and fellow members of the Democratic Women's Caucus at Capitol Hill to call on the U.S. Senate to hold a vote on the proposed bill for the Paycheck Fairness Act, more than a year after she found herself at the centre of a Hollywood wage disparity controversy.

Michelle famously hit headlines after it was revealed that she had received just a fraction of the $1.5 million (£1.14 million) Mark Wahlberg had been paid for reshoots for their Ridley Scott movie All the Money in the World, which was recast with Christopher Plummer in place of Kevin Spacey in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

During her visit to Washington, D.C., the actress recalled her eye-opening experience with pay disparity and admitted it had given her more drive to fight for equal rights for women of all backgrounds.

"It's the kind of story I would normally resist: the morality tale with a happy ending, or rather a happy beginning because that's really why I'm here," she said. "There won't be satisfaction for me until I can exhaust my efforts ensuring that all women experience the elevation of their self-worth and its connection to the elevation of their market worth."

She then detailed how her story had initially failed to make waves after the film's finance information was leaked in late 2017.

"The news broke that I'd been paid less than $1,000 compared to the $1.5 million that my male counterpart had received for the exact same amount of work," Michelle explained. "And guess what? No one cared.

"This came as no surprise to me, it simply reinforced my life-learned belief that equality is not an inalienable right and that women would always be working just as hard for less money while shouldering more responsibility at home."

The wage revelation left her "paralysed in feelings of futility," and it wasn't until fellow actress and activist Jessica Chastain publicised the news on social media that the story really picked up steam.

"Jessica's audience was much wider than mine and she wasn't afraid to pick up a megaphone and be heard," Michelle shared. "Heard she was, there was an uproar and a public shaming within my industry that resulted in a $2 million donation to the Time's Up Defense Fund."

The donation came from Wahlberg himself, who handed over his additional film fee to Time's Up officials to help sexual abuse and harassment victims seek justice, while bosses at talent firm William Morris Endeavor, where Michelle is also represented, pledged $500,000 (£380,670) to the cause, too.

The incident caused a significant shift in her workplace, and Michelle is already reaping the benefits of the Hollywood uproar: "On the job I just completed two weeks ago, I have to tell you, I was paid equally with my male costar," she said of the undisclosed project.