Avengers: Endgame directors refused to let 'big mouth' Tom Holland see full script

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo refused to let Spider-Man Tom Holland have a script for the Marvel franchise because they were convinced he couldn't keep a secret.

The film's story line and casting has been on lockdown ever since filming began and the Russos made sure nothing leaked from the set by giving Brit Holland nothing but his lines.

Joe Russo tells IndieWire, "Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite.

"We used, like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut."

Holland previously addressed his script ban, revealing the secrecy made filming difficult at times.

"The Russo Brothers are like, 'So you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever', and I’m like, 'OK, who am I fighting?'" he explained. "And they were like, 'Well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret'.

"I’m like, 'OK, so what does he look like?' And they're like, 'Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away...'

"I'm just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now."

Last year (18), Tom told Good Morning America, "I tried for about five minutes to get the script and just gave up. I just had a feeling that I was never going to win."

The actor's big mouth got him into trouble when he leaked the plot to the Jurassic World sequel to Avengers co-star Chris Pratt.

"I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians of the Galaxy maybe, and Tom was shooting Spider-Man on the same lot," Pratt told Sirius XM. "Tom of course knows (director) J.A. Bayona because of the film The Impossible, (and he) said, 'Hey, mate. I just talked to J.A. He told me the whole plot of the story...!' He's like, 'Yeah, there's, like, a volcano... he told me the whole thing!' So I heard it right from Tom Holland first! And then when I read the script, I was like, 'Yep, he wasn't messing with me'."