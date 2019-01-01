Issa Rae stunned when childhood bully tried to befriend her post success

Issa Rae was left stunned when a woman who bullied her as a child got in touch as her career began to take off.

The 34-year-old actress first became known through her YouTube series Awkward Black Girl, and then went on to create, co-write and star in HBO series Insecure. She's also made a move onto the big screen, with her latest offering Little due for release later this month (Apr19). Promoting the film during an interview on BUILD Series on Tuesday, Issa was asked about the movie's central theme of bullying, and whether she'd had anybody from her past get in touch now she's a success.

Nodding, Issa replied "Yes", before going on to explain: "A girl I went to middle school with and then went to a programme in high school with... She was just… a b**ch. She was just the worst person in life.

"And then when I had my one series Awkward Black Girl and it started gaining some speed, she had the nerve to message me and be like, ‘Hey what’s up, I’d love to be a part of this'. And I was like, 'What?! Did you just forget all the torment you put me through?'"

Admitting that she didn't respond, Issa sighed: "But I wish I had a better clap back. I kinda got shook (sic) to my core, I was like, ‘Ahhh, she’s back!’... But f**k her man."

Issa stars alongside Regina Hall and Blackish actress Marsai Martin in Little. The movie was originally pitched by 14-year-old Marsai, who also serves as executive producer, after she was inspired by 1988 Tom Hanks movie Big, where the Oscar winner played a 12-year-old boy who becomes an adult overnight.