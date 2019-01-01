Kim Kardashian: 'I have a really good relationship with my surrogate'

Kim Kardashian has felt much more "calm and at ease" during her second experience with surrogacy now that she's forged a good relationship with her surrogate.

The reality TV star and her rapper husband Kanye West first went through the surrogacy experience to have their daughter Chicago, who was born in January 2018, and they have gone down the same route to have their fourth child - although they are reportedly using a different surrogate.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (02Apr19), the 38-year-old explained that she felt much less anxious during this surrogacy journey compared to the first time because she has a trusting relationship with their gestational carrier.

"It's a different experience for sure, this situation is different," she said. "I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.

"So, I feel really calm and at ease. I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

Kim, who is also mother to daughter North, five, and son Saint, three, revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week that she was considering calling her baby son Rob, after her brother and late father.

"I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, (after) my brother Rob. But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob - It doesn't really go," she said. "I really was feeling that, or Robert. And my brother approved it. So that's like our one kind of name. I like Rob West (rather than) Robert West."