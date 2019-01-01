Maisie Williams in charge of planning Sophie Turner's bachelorette party

Maisie Williams has been put in charge of organising the pre-wedding festivities for her co-star and best friend Sophie Turner.

The Game of Thrones star said back in January (19) that she will be serving as a bridesmaid at Sophie's wedding to Joe Jonas this summer, and they have now revealed that she has been given the responsibility of organising the bachelorette party too.

In a joint interview on Tuesday (02Apr19), the onscreen sisters were asked if Maisie would be spearheading the events, and Sophie jumped in and explained that she was and she already knows what the plan is - despite her pal's best efforts to keep it a secret.

"She is... I already know what's happening," Sophie said to Access, before saying to Maisie, "You don't think I know, but I know."

"You hate having any secrets from you, huh?" Maisie laughed.

Joe, who proposed to the 23-year-old in October 2017, recently revealed that they were planning to play flag rugby and flag football games at the wedding, and Sophie went on to explain to Access that they thought it would be good to have "a bit of healthy competition".

"We just thought it would be fun to kind of entertain the fact that there's an English side and an American side," the British star added.

Their wedding, which is rumoured to take place in France, will come months after Joe's brother Nick tied the knot with actress Priyanka Chopra in December. At their celebration, family members took part in a dance number, but Sophie says that's unlikely to happen on her big day.

"My brother's a doctor, my other brother's a lawyer," she laughed, adding that the responsibility will fall solely upon Joe's family.

"Oh, wow. You're really like the runt of the litter. You're an actor," Maisie joked at her friend's expense.