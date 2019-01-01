Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski to star in Bad Moms' Moms

Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski have signed on to star in comedy Bad Moms' Moms.

At the STX Films presentation held as part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday (02Apr19), STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson announced that the studio was making a third instalment in the Bad Moms franchise - a follow-up to 2016 hit Bad Moms and 2017 sequel A Bad Moms Christmas.

Sarandon, 72, will reprise her role as Kathryn Hahn's character Carla's rebellious mother Isis Dunkler while 66-year-old Baranski will once again star as Ruth Redmond - the mum of Mila Kunis' Amy Mitchell. In addition, Cheryl Hines will reprise her role as Sandy, the mother of Kristen Bell's Kiki.

Fogelson did not offer up any more details about Bad Moms' Moms, including whether the core cast of the original two films would be returning, though he did describe the movie as "a whole new adventure that is attracting all sorts of great talent."

In A Bad Moms Christmas, the plot followed Amy, Carla, and Kiki as they dealt with the arrival of their own mothers during the festive period. At the conclusion of the film, it was indicated that the older mums - Isis, Ruth, and Sandy - had become friends and were even planning a trip to Las Vegas, making it likely that Sin City will be where the next flick picks up.

Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, Bad Moms was an unexpected success at the box office, grossing over $183 million (£139 million) worldwide, while A Bad Moms Christmas made over $130 million (£99 million) globally. Previously, bosses at STX Films indicated that they were considering making a Bad Dads film, but with Bad Moms' Moms in the works, it appears that idea is on the backburner.

Sarandon was most recently seen onscreen in TV series Ray Donovan and has been filming movies Going Places and Blackbird. Meanwhile, Baranski reprised her role as Tanya in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and fronted TV show The Good Fight, and Hines, 53, has appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm and voiced a character in the animated feature The Legend of Secret Pass.

A potential release date for Bad Moms' Moms has not yet been set.