Emilia Clarke once divulged to her mother how Game of Thrones ends

Emilia Clarke has confessed to telling her mother exactly how Game of Thrones ends.

The British actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (02Apr19) to promote the eighth and final season of the hit HBO fantasy show.

Asked by host Stephen whether she was abiding by the strict guidelines over spoilers, Emilia shared that she has, in fact, spoken to her mum Jennifer Clarke, about the conclusion.

"I've got to be honest, I did, I did... I wasn't supposed to, I told my mum," she admitted. "But the good thing about telling my mum these things is that she's a vault. She's (already) forgotten it."

Emilia went on to explain that she knew her mother had forgotten all the details because she recently asked her about how the programme ended, and she had no recollection of the original conversation. However, the star is a little worried that her mum may unintentionally give away secrets.

"If she falls asleep on a plane, I'm very worried that in her sleep she's going to say it and not realise that her subconscious knows exactly what happens," the 32-year-old joked.

Elsewhere in the chat, Emilia explained that she went for a "very long walk" around London for over two hours when she first read the script for the final episodes, and also opened up about her revelation last month that she suffered two brain aneurysms in her mid-twenties.

"Oh, you know. Yeah, you know, you absolutely know," she commented when asked how she knew she was having an aneurysm. "The easy way of describing it is that it's the worst headache a human could possibly manage to sort of experience.

"I genuinely knew I was being brain damaged, I don't know how...You're incredibly ill, you've got this incredibly horrific, horrific headache and being violently ill."

Emilia added that she tried to keep as active as possible while travelling to the hospital, and even focused on recalling her Dothraki lines to "stay conscious".