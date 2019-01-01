Gwendoline Christie 'startled' by Game of Thrones finale

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie was an emotional mess after she read the script for the final season of the show and warns fans to buckle up for a roller coaster ride.

The Brit was shooting a project in Canada when the script was emailed to her and she put everything on hold, so she could read it from start to finish.

She admits the story line "startled" her in places and left her both sad and mad - but she knew she couldn't share it with anyone.

"I woke up at 4am and I checked my email because I'd heard that the script might be coming through - and the dropped in," she tells Good Morning America. "I sat there and I read them all the way through.

"It was a real emotional roller coaster because things happened that deeply startled me, upset me, I went bright red in the face... I had to put them (script pages) down and there was some walking around. I had to go out for a walk.

"I was with my partner and I don't really spill secrets about the show, but I was sort of talking in the abstract, ranting... It was a really extraordinary experience and I realised that they'd pulled out all the stops...

"At the final episode, I put it (script) down with a very heavy heart, digesting everything that occurs. Some things are put to rights and some things truly are not!"

Gwendoline is one of the most trustworthy cast members - she hasn't even told her boyfriend how the series ends.

Following confessions from co-stars Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, who recently revealed that partners and mums know all about the ending of the show, the Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi star says, "I realised while I was packing for this trip that I hadn't even told my partner how it ends, and I thought, 'Shall I tell him?' and I thought, 'No, make him wait just like everyone else!'

"I've been hugely lucky to be involved in some really large projects that have extremely high levels of secrecy... I'm like a vault; it stays locked in there..."

But she has given Game of Thrones bosses a headache by joking she'll spill all for a big cash offer: "Now it's the last season and I don't need to be worried about being employed for another year with the company, I am open to offers," she adds. "Cash is king!"

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on 14 April (19).