Lily Collins lands the lead in Sex and the City creator's Paris drama

Lily Collins is heading to Paris to star in Sex and the City creator Darren Star's latest TV series.



The actress, who is the daughter of rocker Phil Collins, has been tapped to star in Emily in Paris.



Collins will also serve as a producer on the series, which revolves around a young American woman's adventures in the French capital after taking on a job at a top marketing firm.



"I've always been fascinated by the expat experience," Star tells Deadline. "I can’t think of anyone better to bring this beautiful world to life than Lily Collins."



The pilot will shoot in Paris soon, ahead of a premiere in 2020, and Collins can't wait to get started.



"This is a real 'pinch me' moment," she says. "All of Darren's shows have deeply defined, greatly impacted, and undeniably helped me navigate my journey into womanhood. I couldn’t imagine a more inspiring city to be our Emily in Paris home than Paris. What an absolute dream project!"



Lily is currently shooting the thriller Inheritance with Simon Pegg, and she can be seen in the BBC adaptation of Les Miserables.



Meanwhile, Keith Cox, the president of development and production for Paramount Network and TV Land - the companies behind Star's latest TV project, is convinced Collins is the perfect choice for the lead in Emily in Paris: "Lily possesses unparalleled depth to bring the necessary humour, heart and drama to this exciting role," he says. "We can’t wait to get started with her."



As well as Sex and the City, Star has enjoyed a big TV hit with Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff's show Younger.