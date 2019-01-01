NEWS Jane Fonda's attempts to cover up mastectomy bandages landed her on the worst dressed list Newsdesk Share with :







Jane Fonda close to wear the ruffled Yves Saint Laurent gown, which landed her on the worst dressed list at the 2016 Golden Globes, because she was trying to cover up mastectomy bandages.



The actress was criticised for her look by several fashionistas who thought it looked "silly", but the 81 year old reveals she wasn't looking to impress the style crowd that night.



"I get out of the car and I have the strange white dress with all the ruffles," she tells British Vogue. "That’s because I’d just had a mastectomy and I had to cover my bandages..."



Meanwhile, the Barbarella star admits cancer treatment and check-ups take up a lot of her spare time these days.



"I’ve had a lot of cancer," she explains. "I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon... It's an ongoing process."



The movie veteran had a cancerous growth removed from her lip last year (18) and had to wear a bandage as she promoted her Netflix show Grace and Frankie with co-star Lily Tomlin.



Explaining why her lower lip was covered up for a AOL BUILD Series interview in New York City, she told the audience, "I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it's fine. I just want to explain it. I don't normally go around like this."



She then played down the seriousness of the surgery, saying, "The world is falling apart. What's a lip?"

