Angelina Jolie's kids helped her recognise need for children's news show

Angelina Jolie came up with the idea of developing a news show for children after struggling to find one reliable global source to educate her own brood of six.

The Maleficent star recently teamed up with BBC World Service bosses for Our World, a current affairs show aimed at children aged seven to 12, and the actress admits her kids inspired her to pursue the project.

"We enjoy reading the kids pullout of the New York Times and look at National Geographic," she tells People magazine, "but as a parent, I felt there wasn't that one vetted and reliable internationally-minded news program tailored for children that we could sit down and watch together each week. That is what I hope this will be for our family and other families."

Our World, which kicks off with 10 episodes later this year (19), will initially be developed for English-speaking audiences, although there are plans to produce the series in multiple languages in due course.

At the time of the original announcement in December (18), Jolie insisted now is the perfect time to get youngsters engaged in current affairs.

"There has never been a time when it was more important to introduce the next generation to objective, impartial news and factual explanation of the events and issues shaping our world," she said. "Children today are exposed to a lot of opinion, but not necessarily to information that is fact-based and reliable."

"As a mother, I am very pleased that the BBC World Service is taking this step," she added. "It is also important to me that the project is global, and will help young people in different countries to be connected to each other and to have greater awareness and understanding of the news on an international basis."