Robert Pattinson has just watched Twilight sequel

Robert Pattinson has finally watched the second Twilight Saga movie, which jettisoned him to superstardom a decade ago.

The Brit decided to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the sequel's release recently by sitting down to watch himself and then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart fall madly in love on the big screen and admits it wasn't the awful experience he thought it would be.

"It genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack," the actor tells USA Today. "I completely forgot, but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time."

Robert admits he has fond memories of making the Twilight films now there's not so much craziness around himself and his brooding vampire character Edward Cullen.

"It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense," he explains. "People come up and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories."

"It seems, like, with younger people in their late teens and early 20s, it’s sort of become quite a hip thing to like," the 32 year old adds. It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool.

"I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, 'Oh, that’s so late 2000s'."

Pattinson portrayed Cullen in five films over five years, from 2007 to 2012.