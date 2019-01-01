Rachel Weisz in talks for Black Widow standalone movie

Rachel Weisz is reportedly in negotiations to join Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow standalone film.

The British actress, who was nominated for an Oscar this year (19) for her role in The Favourite, is in early talks to join the Marvel movie but a deal has not yet been completed, according to Variety. It is not known what character she would play.

If she boards the project, Weisz will join Johansson as Russian spy-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Fighting with my Family's Florence Pugh, who is thought to be playing a spy on the same level as Romanoff, and Stranger Things star David Harbour, who was also revealed to have joined in an unknown capacity on Wednesday (03Apr19).

The film is scheduled to begin shooting in London in June. It is being directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, known for projects such as Lore, Somersault, and Berlin Syndrome, produced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, and written by Jac Schaeffer.

Black Widow will mark Johansson's ninth time playing the character. It is unclear if the film will be an origin story, following how Romanoff made the switch from Russian assassin trained by the KGB to S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Avenger, or if it will take place after the events of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, which is set to be released later this month.

If Weisz does join the cast, it will mark her first time in a superhero flick. The 49-year-old has been mostly working in independent film of late, with recent projects including Disobedience, My Cousin Rachel and The Lobster, although she has previously appeared in franchise movies like The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Bourne Legacy.

It is looking like a busy spring and summer for Harbour, whose turn as Hellboy in a new reboot is released in cinemas later this month. He is also reprising his role as policeman Jim Hopper in season three of Stranger Things, which drops on Netflix in July.