Will Smith dances in Bollywood movie for latest Bucket List episode

Will Smith danced in a Bollywood movie as he ticked another item off his bucket list in the latest episode of his TV show.

The Independence Day star has taken on challenges including diving with sharks, running a half marathon and racing on a Formula One track as part of his Facebook Watch show, Will Smith's Bucket List.

In the latest episode, he travelled to India and met with Bollywood actors and learned choreography to prepare him for filming a dance routine in Bollywood movie Student of the Year 2.

On the night before his big performance, the 50-year-old admitted he was nervous about his dancing skills.

"I can't dance. And I've somehow by creating dance records created some weird illusion that I can dance, but I really can't. It actually always makes me nervous," he said.

However, on the day, Will busted out the fun dance moves in a black suit surrounded by back-up dancers in school uniforms and received cheers from onlookers once it finished.

Speaking to the camera afterwards, the actor admitted it wasn't his best but he still enjoyed the experience.

"It was spectacular! I was really sloppy in the beginning, I looked a mess," he said. "It was a whole lot harder than I thought it was going to be. But it was absolutely a bucket list moment! Man, I've been in this business for over 30 years, and this moment right here is reconnecting me back to why I do this."

During the episode, he met with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar to educate himself on Indian dancing, storytelling and spirituality in film.

"India is just a beautiful culture. The colours, the music, the intersection of religion and cinema and just everything about this culture speaks to my personality," Will said. "India has always had this otherworldly pull on me, like there's something there for me. Some kind of nourishment. It's like something I gotta do."