Robert De Niro baffled by actors' involvement in U.S. college admissions scandal

Robert De Niro is upset by the U.S. college admissions scandal and revealed he didn't get involved when one of his children failed to make it into college.

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, along with the actress's husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud last month (Mar19). They are among a group of parents accused of paying into a U.S.-wide scheme to gain access to elite schools for their kids by rigging test scores or falsifying sporting interests to obtain scholarships.

Robert, who has six children, three of whom are in their early 20s, said he doesn't understand why any parent would involve themselves in a scheme that would lead their kids to discover they didn't get into college on their own merit.

"I feel very bad for them, but I don't understand how you do that. I didn't do it with my kids... One of my kids did not make it, they just did not make it academically, and they didn't go - sorry," he said at an event announcing the lineup for his Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday (03Apr19). "My other one did... You don't want your kid ever to think they got in in a way that's not totally proper and correct - you can't do that."

The Goodfellas actor blamed William Rick Singer, the college admissions counsellor accused of running the scheme, for duping doting parents into their alleged crimes, claiming he looks, "shifty". Singer is listed as "a cooperating witness" in the federal indictment.

Following her arrest, Huffman was allowed to return home after handing over $250,000 (£190,000) in bail to California authorities, while Loughlin and her husband's bond was set at $1 million (£760,200) each. They have also been ordered to surrender their passports.

The Desperate Housewives star's husband William H. Macy, has not been charged with any crime, but according to her indictment, he was present when she was first approached about the bribery scheme. She is alleged to have paid $15,000 (£11,400) to help their eldest daughter score high on a test. Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly handed over $500,000 (£380,000) to a school coach to falsely state that their two daughters were recruits for the University of Southern California's rowing team.

They each face up to five years behind bars if convicted.