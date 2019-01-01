Colin Farrell had tattoos removed to avoid extra time in make-up chair

Colin Farrell had his arm tattoos removed because he wanted an extra 45 minutes sleep in the mornings.

The Irish actor previously had a number of inkings, including a tribal design on his right shoulder, a Celtic cross and the words Carpe Diem on his left forearm as well as a red heart on his left bicep.

However, Colin began having his body art lasered off a couple of years ago as he found the process to conceal them for movies to be tiresome.

"I'm getting rid of them just 'cause I got tired of getting painted in the make-up chair anytime I wear a T-shirt. So, it just buys me an extra 45 minutes' sleep in the morning," he said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (03Mar19). "So, obviously none of them had that much significance to me, that I would choose 45 minutes over my own history."

Colin, who was on the late-night programme to promote Disney's new live-action Dumbo movie, went on to explain that the laser removal process was very painful, and he actually hasn't had a session in two years.

And while some the designs are still slightly visible on his arms, the star was particularly keen to have one inking on his chest disappear.

"The worst tattoo was one that I got on my chest in New York one night at 3am at a tattoo parlour by somebody I don't believe has ever done a tattoo before. I knocked on the door and I think his mates were off getting some beer or something... and he did it... and it was a rose, but it actually looks kinda like a cat's a*s sitting on a chopstick," the 42-year-old laughed.