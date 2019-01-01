Gordon Ramsay becomes a father of five

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has become a father for the fifth time.

The Hell's Kitchen star's wife, Tana, gave birth to a son, named Oscar, on Thursday (04Apr19), and the proud dad took to Instagram to introduce the newest addition to the family.

"After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!" he captioned a sweet series of snaps of the couple cuddling the newborn.

The little boy joins 19-year-old twins Jack and Holly and sisters Matilda, 17, and 21-year-old Megan.

Gordon, 52, went public with the news of Tana's pregnancy in January, as he and his family wished fans a happy 2019 in a video post on social media.

After sharing their New Year's wishes, the chef said, "We've got another one (baby) coming," before moving the camera down to focus on Tana's baby belly.

"Oh my Lord, oh no!" he chuckled as his kids cheered.

He captioned the clip, "Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s (sic)."

Tana, 44, added: "Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news..."

The baby's arrival comes just under three years after Gordon revealed that Tana had suffered a miscarriage five months into her last pregnancy.

In June, 2016, he broke the sad news to fans online, writing: "Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks. We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes."

The couple wed in 1996.