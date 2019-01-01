Selma Blair hangs out with Michael J. Fox

Selma Blair has been bonding with Michael J. Fox after turning to him for support and advice before she was finally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Cruel Intentions star went public with her health crisis in October (18), two months after doctors told her the central nervous system disease was to blame for her extreme fatigue, loss of balance, and lack of coordination.

However, her symptoms had taken medics months to diagnose, and during the rough period, she decided to reach out to Fox via email as he has continued to enjoy a successful acting career despite battling neurodegenerative disorder Parkinson's since 1991.

During a candid chat on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in February (19), she recalled, "I said, 'I don't know who to tell. I'm dropping things, I'm doing strange things...' He got in touch with me and we had a conversation."

The Back to the Future star's words of support and comfort helped to give Selma "hope", and on Wednesday (03Apr19), the pair was able to spend some quality time together.

Selma shared a photo of the pair smiling for a selfie on Instagram, and captioned it, "I like this man. I am not alone in feeling this way."

She went on to point out that they were both wearing tops with "underdog" pop cultural characters, as Fox was sporting a T-shirt with the image of punk rockers the Misfits, while hers was promoting 1970s film Bad News Bears.

"We are all a time capsule in this photo...," she wrote, before paying tribute to Fox.

"mjf... your presence. You. The best. Thank you (sic)," she added.

Blair and Fox weren't the only famous faces at the low-key gathering - the 46 year old revealed their photo had actually been taken by Dirty Dancing actress Jennifer Grey.

"I just blew your minds. Right? #jennifergrey #michaeljfox with me??? Hellllloooooo (sic)!!!" Selma quipped.

Her get-together with Fox and Grey comes days after she met up with U.S. talk show veteran Montel Williams, who has been battling MS since 1999.