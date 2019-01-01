Sam Rockwell chased Taraji P. Henson for film get together

Sam Rockwell chased down Taraji P. Henson for a film collaboration after watching her in Hustle & Flow.

The Oscar winner became a big fan after seeing her performance as Shug in the 2005 film and started courting her for film roles.

The odd couple was finally introduced by Sam's girlfriend Leslie Bibb.

"We went to a bar in Brooklyn and hung out and decided we wanted to work together," the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star tells Good Morning America, "so I was kinda chasing after Taraji for a while, and then this thing came up and we just did it."

Henson admits she "totally fanned out" when she discovered who her friend Bibb was dating.

"I was like... 'You have to introduce us; I'm such a fan of his'," she adds.

He tells WENN, "I first saw her in Hustle & Flow and was blown away. She has a unique quality - beautiful and charismatic enough to be a movie star, but she still seems like a real person."

The two old friends eventually found the perfect project in new film The Best of Enemies, in which Sam plays a real-life Ku Klux Klan member and Henson revered activist Ann Atwater.

"Taraji and I don’t necessarily look like the real people who inspired the film, but I think we have the essence of C.P. Ellis and Ann Atwater, and with the help of wardrobe and makeup, we fuse our spirits into these roles," he tells the news outlet. "These parts are heavy lifting for sure, but we’re theatre actors, a lot of us here are, so we know how to fill in moments."

The hard-hitting new film, based on real-life events, hits cinemas on Friday (05Apr19).