Jennifer Lopez slept in Selena's bed before biopic

Jennifer Lopez slept in Selena Quintanilla's bed before filming the biopic Selena.

The singer and actress was searching for ways to "soak up" everything about the tragic singer as she prepared to play her in the 1997 film, and when J.Lo got the chance to sleep in her bed, she jumped at the chance.

"It was a beautiful time in my life and it taught me so much about life," she tells Apple Music's Beats 1 show, "I was young; I was 26 when I played Selena. I didn't realise, at the time, the responsibility that I had, all I wanted to do was do her memory and that moment justice.

"I soaked up everything, I watched every interview that I could, I slept in her bed at home. I talked to the whole family. I spent time with them. It can be melancholy and beautiful at the same time. It was a beautiful time in my life and it taught me so much about life. Life is fragile."

Lopez reveals she used the same passion for a role while preparing to play an exotic dancer in new movie Hustlers.

"You have to really dig into the reality of what it really is, you can't just surface it...," she explains. "What it's about is playing the role as authentically as I can; it's just like when I was playing Selena. I was so in it when I was playing Selena back then; I feel the same way about playing Ramona.

"I'm going to play this persona, and do it in the best way that I know how. I'm going to learn everything about that life and that mentality that I can to play it as authentically as I can."

J.Lo has teamed up with the likes of real-life former stripper Cardi B, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart for the new movie, which is an adaptation of the New York magazine article Hustlers at Scores.