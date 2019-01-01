Ed Norton sued by another couple over film fire

A New York couple is suing movie star Ed Norton, claiming a fire that broke out on a film he was directing has ruined their lives.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Doris and Adolphus Adams are suing Norton’s production company, Class 5 Films, for $5 million (£3.8 million).

They have also filed suit against the owner of their apartment building, which Norton used as a location for his 2018 film Motherless Brooklyn.

The actor/director was filming there in March, 2018 when the blaze broke out, causing severe damage to the property and resulting in the death of a firefighter.

The plaintiffs, who claim they were trapped in their apartment until firefighters rescued them, have accused production officials of working with highly flammable materials and also for allegedly trying to hide the information that a fire had broken out.

Both Doris and Adolphus now have difficulty sleeping and breathing, and they were forced out of the apartment they have called home for the last 50 years.

In the court papers, they claim they have suffered "severe emotional anguish" and a "fear of dying" as a result of the blaze.

It's not the first lawsuit Norton and his production company partners have had to deal with as a result of the fire - other tenants in the building have filed for compensation and the widow of the firefighter who died has also taken legal action.

Norton and his production partners have denied any wrongdoing.

Written and directed by Norton, Motherless Brooklyn stars Bruce Willis and Willem Dafoe. It is scheduled to hit theaters in November (19).