Hilaria Baldwin hits back after troll labels her miscarriage post 'annoying'

Hilaria Baldwin hit back after a troll labelled her "annoying" for an Instagram post in which she said she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage".

The 35-year-old yoga instructor and TV personality posed in her underwear for a picture alongside a candid post in which she told fans that she is very early on in her latest pregnancy, but doctors have warned her and husband Alec there is a strong chance the child will not survive.

Adding that she wanted to "be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it," Hilaria pleaded with her followers to "be kind" with their comments, writing, "I'm feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic."

It seems one person decided to ignore that remark, however, and commented: "Nothing is private anymore…good god you’re annoying…"

Hilaria didn't take the criticism laying down, and replied: "Why are you on my page?"

She then followed that with a lengthier post, in which she told the troll: "I would suggest that you go through and read even just a handful of comments from people who have experienced the same thing. And maybe your heart and compassion will grow."

Hilaria shared a screenshot of the troll's post and her response on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Because this evil exists too … and it’s not ok."

Meanwhile, Hilaria, who already shares four children with husband Alec, was praised by her spouse for her heartbreaking post.

Reposting the message, Alec wrote: "My wife is kind and generous in her support of other women..."