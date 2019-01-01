Eva Longoria thrilled her son can watch Dora the Explorer movie

Eva Longoria can't wait to watch her latest movie with her baby boy Santiago.

The actress plays the mother of Dora the Explorer (Isabela Moner) in new film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the live-action adaption of the hit children's TV show.

Eva, who starred in Desperate Housewives as the sultry Gabrielle Solis for eight seasons, spoke to Extra about the feature at the 2019 CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday (04Apr19) in Las Vegas, explaining that she's excited for her nine-month-old son Santi, who she shares with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston, to see something she's in.

"Santi can watch, I'm not in lingerie," she laughed, adding, "I'd never let him watch Desperate Housewives."

And her baby isn't the only one who's excited for the movie version.

"When it was announced, all my friends, Serena Williams texted me, Victoria (Beckham) texted me, everyone was like, 'Oh, my gosh!' It was such a global thing. I thought it was a Latina thing. Everybody knows her," the 44-year-old explained. "To play her mother and to bring this animated, one-dimensional character to life was exhilarating and thrilling."

In the movie, Dora is forced to attend a traditional high school. She later enlists the help of her best friend Boots (voiced by Danny Trejo), her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) and other teens to save her mother and father, as played by Michael Pena, and solve a mystery about a lost Inca civilisation. Eugenio Derbez, Benicio del Toro, Temuera Morrison, and Pia Miller round out the cast.

Eva, who started working on the movie soon after giving birth to her first child, also joked that her fans may not recognise her.

"Santi was six weeks old, so I am about 20 pounds (nine kilograms) heavier," she insisted. "It's coming back little by little... I was working so hard I injured my shoulder, so I had to stop a little bit, but I'm going back."