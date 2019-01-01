Taron Egerton found his Rocketman wardrobe 'liberating'

Taron Egerton has confessed he found his wardrobe for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman "liberating".

The actor made the comments during an interview for Entertainment Tonight to promote the film, in which he wears outfits ranging from horned and winged bodysuits to feather-covered creations to a sequinned Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.

In particular, Taron claimed he especially enjoyed wearing an outfit comprised of gold hot pants, a gold jacket and winged boots.

"I found it quite liberating, actually," the star revealed. "I did, yeah I did, I think there is something quite freeing about just sort of going 'To hell with it, I am going to wear what I like'."

Taron posted a picture of him wearing the costume on Instagram to celebrate the Your Song hitmaker's birthday on 25 March (19), in which he gushed over the singer as being "the most extraordinary person I've ever met".

The 29-year-old went on to confess that the photo dated back to the early stages of the movie, and the music icon's birthday seemed the perfect time to share it.

"It was an old photo actually," he admitted. "It was from when we were doing fittings for the film and I have been keeping it back for a special occasion and it felt like the right time."

Rocketman chronicles the Tiny Dancer star's journey from obscurity to worldwide acclaim, including his personal struggles with relationships, his sexuality, and addiction.

Taron stars alongside Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Richard Madden in the movie, which will begin hitting cinema screens on 31 May.