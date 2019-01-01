Zachary Levi gained 24 pounds to play superhero character

Actor Zachary Levi is hoping to maintain his buff physique for a possible Shazam! sequel.

The Tangled star joined the DC Comics universe in October, 2017, when he was announced as the adult lead of the movie, which centres on a troubled 14-year-old orphan, who can transform into the grown-up superhero.

For the part, Zachary hit the gym to bulk up his frame, and during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (04Apr19), he admitted he is determined to keep his muscles.

"I think I gained, like, 24 pounds (10 kilograms) in the first couple of months and I've stayed in the gym six days a week through all of it still, till this day," he said. "And I'm healthier and stronger than I've ever been and I'm so grateful for that.

"I worked out today. I'm hoping for a sequel."

Zachary went on to explain that his Shazam! suit is both "incredibly dope and incredibly uncomfortable". And while he emphasised that he put in hours of preparation, the actor confessed the tight suit made him look great.

"I've got shoulders that look like (basketball superstar) LeBron James' (shoulders)! Clearly, the suit is doing some work. It was a dance between both of us."

Levi also opened up about what it was like to appear as Fandral in Marvel Comics movies Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. And while his character was killed off by Cate Blanchett's Hela, he has no regrets about the experience as it ultimately led him to Shazam!

"(I) had a bit to do in those movies, but we were all kinda unceremoniously slaughtered by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok. I didn't even have a line in that movie. That's how fast I died. But if you are going to die, die at the hands of Cate Blanchett," the 38-year-old laughed.

"The truth is, I wouldn't change it, at all. If I hadn't died there, I wouldn't have been able to be reborn in the DC universe and be given this incredible opportunity to bring this character to life, a character that's been around for 80 years and that I think is genuinely unique in that it is the kid in all of us."