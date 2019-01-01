Seth Rogen allowed Charlize Theron to 'take control' of awkward sex scene

Seth Rogen was happy to let Charlize Theron "take control" of an awkward sex scene in Long Shot.

The Funny People actor is currently promoting the romantic comedy, in which he plays Fred Flarsky, an unemployed journalist who courts his childhood love interest and former babysitter Charlotte Field, as portrayed by Charlize, who is now U.S. Secretary of State and a presidential candidate.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (04Apr19), Seth shared that he had a great time working with his "objectively lovable" co-star, though explained that she quickly vetoed his idea of how they should be positioned in a "brief lovemaking scene".

"I remember we were trying to block the scene," he recalled. "She was like, 'No, I'm on the bottom, you're on top. That's how this goes down. And I was just like, 'Whatever the hell you say. I'm sure you know better than I do. I will do what you like.' You let Charlize take control in those situations."

As the episode of the late-night talk show was filmed in Las Vegas, host Jimmy also asked Seth if he enjoyed visiting Sin City. The star went on to recall some of his favourite experiences there, but pinpointed the time he and his writing partner Evan Goldberg stopped by for a weekend prior to the filming of his 2007 movie Knocked Up to pick a location for the scene where Seth and Paul Rudd's characters watch a Cirque du Soleil show after ingesting psychedelic mushrooms.

"As responsible producers, we thought the only appropriate way to really know which one would be the best, would be to do shrooms for two days straight and see every single Cirque du Soleil that was on The Strip at the time. Which we did and it was amazing," the 36-year-old recalled.

"We went to O, the water one, which was terrifying on shrooms, I remember, I just kept trying to get them to stop. I was like, 'This is too dangerous, guys! You are going to hurt yourselves!' and then there was the sexy one, which was KA. And on mushrooms, sexy stuff is just not right. Sex becomes very medical and you just don't want that. And then we saw Mystere, which had a big, funky baby dude in it. And we were like, 'Oh this is a comedic gift from God.' So that was the one."

Seth added that he was initially worried that the producers of Cirque du Soleil may not be happy about the scene, but he couldn't have been more wrong.

"(The Cirque du Soleil boss) was like, 'How do you think we come up with this stuff?'"

Long Shot begins hitting cinemas from 3 May.