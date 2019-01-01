Jussie Smollett's lawyer responds to Chicago's threat to sue actor for $130,000

Jussie Smollett's lawyer has responded to City of Chicago officials' plans to sue the actor, after he refused to reimburse them for the cost of police overtime.

Attorney Mark Geragos sent a letter to the city’s corporation counsel on Thursday (04Apr19), stating that his client will not be intimidated into paying $130,000 (£100,000) to them for investigating his claim he was the victim of a hate crime.

The demand was made after prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging the attack on himself to boost his profile and career.

According to the Empire star, he was attacked outside his apartment building in the city by two men in ski masks, who hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him.

"Mr. Smollett’s preference remains, however, that this matter be closed and that he be allowed to move on with his life," wrote Geragos.

"Your claim that Smollett filed a false police report and orchestrated his own attack is false and defamatory," he added.

Smollett, 36, has maintained he did not lie about the assault that supposedly took place on 29 January (19).

If the lawsuit by the City of Chicago is filed, Geragos wants all the case records to be released to the public.

Announcing the plans for the civil suit on Thursday, shortly after Smollett missed a deadline to voluntarily pay the cash, Bill McCaffrey, the director of public affairs at the City of Chicago Department of Law said, "The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County. Once it is filed, the Law Department will send a courtesy copy of the complaint to Mr. Smollett’s L.A. based legal team."

The city can now reportedly seek more than $390,000 (£299,000) from the actor.