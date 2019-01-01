Robert Pattinson was locked in a room to read new Christopher Nolan script

Actor Robert Pattinson was only allowed to read the script for Christopher Nolan's next film if he agreed to be locked in a room to avoid any plot leaks.

The Twilight star recently signed on to feature in the as-yet-untitled project, alongside BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington, and Widows actress Elizabeth Debicki, and the movie was shrouded in such secrecy, Nolan refused to send scripts out to the leading castmembers - so they had to go to him.

"I got locked in a room to read the script - I don't have it myself," he told USA Today.

Very little about the movie has been released to date, with studio bosses at Warner Bros. only describing it as an "event" film, but Pattinson insists the anticipation will be worth the wait, and he was just excited to work alongside the Dunkirk director.

"I've been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there's just something about Chris Nolan's stuff," Pattinson said.

"He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it's unreal."

No character details for the forthcoming project are known, although it is rumoured to be an "action blockbuster" - something the British actor has largely shied away from since being catapulted to fame with the Twilight franchise, choosing instead to work on more independent features like The Rover, Good Time, and new sci-fi thriller High Life.

Nolan will be working on the film with his wife and collaborator, producer Emma Thomas, and the movie is slated to hit theatres in July, 2020.