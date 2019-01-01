NEWS Jim Carrey: 'I won't be bringing back any old comedy characters' Newsdesk Share with :







Jim Carrey has abandoned plans to revive any more of his most famous comedy characters, insisting he has no interest in revisiting the past.



The funnyman reprised Ace Ventura and Lloyd Christmas for the sequels Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Dumb & Dumber To, but he has assured fans there won't be anymore film follow-ups.



"I'm bringing nothing back," Carrey told Entertainment Tonight at Las Vegas' CinemaCon, where he helped movie bosses promote the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film on Thursday (04Apr19). "I'm moving forward."



There has been talk of Carrey revisiting The Mask and pet detective Ace Ventura one more time, but he insists he's not interested.



"You get a lot of pressure from people you know to bring things back and stuff, and then you do and they go, 'OK, I just wanted you to do something'."



Carrey has also stripped back his acting roles in recent years to focus on his work as an artist, but he's slowly picking up new projects, like acclaimed TV series Kidding and the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, based on the popular Sega video game franchise.



He'll portray villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the movie, which is set for release in November (19).



"I'm always animated, OK?" Carrey jokes about his new role, "so there's really very little difference between that and real life for me."



Meanwhile, he might not be interested in revisiting any of his old movie characters, but Jim is keen to bring back 1990s sketch comedy series In Living Color, where he landed his big break alongside stars like Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier and Marlon and Shawn Wayans.



"That show really needs to happen! That show needs to exist," Carrey told ET. "Especially now, man. There's so much to eat up and spit out, so I'd love to see it reconstitute itself in another form."