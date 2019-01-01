Heidi Klum: ‘I didn’t think I’d get married again’

Heidi Klum has admitted that she didn’t think she’d get married again before she met fiance Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality, 45, announced her engagement to the Tokio Hotel guitarist in a sweet post on Instagram last year (24Dec18).

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the America’s Got Talent judge confessed that she had no plans to remarry before she met the 29-year-old musician.

“I have been married twice before and I never thought I was going to say ‘Yes’ again,” she said. “But I did. I’m saying ‘Yes’ again.”

Heidi was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino (1997-2002) and singer Seal (2005-2014), with whom she shares three children. She also has a daughter from a previous relationship with managing director of Renault's Formula One team, Flavio Briatore.

She and Tom are set to tie the knot on the Italian island of Capri this summer, with models Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima all expected to attend.

The German beauty went on to gush over their relationship, and admitted she knew from the beginning that she wanted to marry the Ready, Set, Go! hitmaker.

“I’m so excited and, yes, I was surprised, although I was kind of thinking it was going to go that way because we just clicked,” the star reflected. “It was bizarre because when we just met each other, it felt like we were already married.

“I would have married him that day.”