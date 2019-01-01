Zachary Levi felt claustrophobic first time he wore Shazam! costume

Zachary Levi felt a little claustrophobic the first time he wore his “very tight” Shazam! costume.

The superhero film based on the DC Comics character, stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a teenage boy who can transform into an adult superhero, as played by the former Chuck actor.

For the gig, Zachary was required to wear a skin-tight red suit, and in an interview for SciFiNow magazine confessed that he found his ensemble highly restrictive at the beginning.

“The first time I put it on I started feeling the slightest bit of claustrophobia starting to set in and I was like, ‘Okay, okay, calm down, you’re going to have to get used to this, Zach, because you’re going to do this hopefully for quite some time,” he told the publication. “And so that immediately started to dissipate but yeah it can be a little restrictive for sure and certainly not the easiest thing to go to the bathroom in.”

Zachary went on to recall how at one point he even passed up on an opportunity to audition for Shazam! as he thought producers would be looking for a big-name celebrity. However, the star was invited back for another casting call and is now thrilled that he has been able to make his childhood dream a reality.

“On a kind of mental, emotional level I hope I never get used to it,” the 38-year-old said of wearing the Shazam! suit. “I hope I’m always looking at it going, ‘How cool is this? How cool that I have chosen to be this character and bring it to life.

“(Shazam!) speaks to the little boy or girl in all of us. That was running around at some point and saying some word we believed magically gave us superpowers or made us extra fast or we pretend that we can fly. We’ve all done it on some level, and this is that in movie form, it’s really fun!”

Shazam! which also features Mark Strong and Djimon Hounsou, is now showing in cinemas.