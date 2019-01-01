Kelly Preston pays loving tribute to son Jett

Kelly Preston has paid a loving tribute to her son Jett to raise awareness during Autism Awareness Month.

The 16-year-old tragically died in January 2009 after hitting his head on a bathtub following a seizure at his family’s holiday home in the Bahamas.

Kelly, who shares daughter Ella and son Benjamin with husband John Travolta, celebrated the teenager and other children who also have autism in an emotional Instagram post just days before what would have been Jett’s 27th birthday.

In the touching black and white photograph shared by the 56-year-old, Jett is seen smiling as he lays between his mother and father in a big bed and they both kiss him on the cheek.

“To my sweet love, Jett... you are in our hearts forever,” Kelly captioned the snap. “I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs,” and added a hashtag acknowledging April is Autism Awareness Month.

In 2003, Kelly revealed that Jett had Kawasaki Syndrome – a condition associated with inflammation of the arteries – when he was a toddler, and also revealed that he suffered from asthma, as well as autism.

The Sky High star blamed household cleaners, fertilisers and pesticides for causing her son’s autism and lobbied for more detailed labelling in the U.S. on chemical products.

Nearly two years after Jett's death, Kelly and John welcomed Benjamin, who helped the family move forward.

“Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after tremendous loss,” the 65-year-old Saturday Night Fever star previously shared. "He’s given the house a renewed spirit and purpose."