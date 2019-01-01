Halle Berry is in the best shape of her life thanks to John Wick sequel role

Halle Berry is convinced she is in the best shape of her life after getting fit for her latest movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The mother-of-two, who turns 53 in August (19), credited director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman, for her new figure.

"He got me in the best shape of my life," she told TV news show Entertainment Tonight, during an interview at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday (04Apr19).

"These guys worked me so hard. I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie."

Berry continued, "I've never been in the best shape of my life mentally, physically, and it's all because I got to work with some of the best of the best. So there are wonderful benefits of that."

The actress joins the John Wick franchise as Sofia, an assassin and a close friend of Keanu Reeves' title character, who is still on the run after killing Santino D'Antonio in the Continental in John Wick 2.

Explaining how she came to land a big role in the upcoming action movie, Berry said, "I'm a John Wick fan, and I heard Chad was looking to cast a bada** female who could fight, so I went to his office and I said, 'I think it should be me'."

However, Stahelski had his own version of events and told ET, "You didn't say, 'You think...' You said, 'It will be me'. I couldn't kick her out of the office! And when that happens, you jump up and down and say, 'OK, absolutely!'"

The new John Wick sequel opens in cinemas next month (May19).