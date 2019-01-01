Jordan Peele's impressions helped Lupita Nyong'o capture Us character

Us director Jordan Peele's impressions of Lupita Nyong'o helped her get into her role in the horror movie.

The 12 Years a Slave star plays Adelaide Wilson, a mother-of-two who comes across her terrifying doppelganger in the filmmaker's follow-up to Get Out.

Lupita found acting opposite herself tough and told film website Collider: "It was a challenge to act against yourself and never meet your scene partner. That was twisted."

However, she revealed that Jordan's knack for doing impressions of her and her castmates really helped.

"We did have incredible support," the 36-year-old commented. "Jordan was actually awesome. For me, what he would often do - because he's such a good mimic and impressionist - he would often play on the mic, play the other character. That was really, really helpful."

The Oscar-winner explained that although her director's mimicry could have come across as unkind or unprofessional, it hugely improved her performance.

"Because he's so good at it you think it would be funny but it was actually intriguing because he would kind of own it," she added. "He was not making fun of you, he was actually trying to give you (advice). That was the coolest thing, to have a director who could do that, who (would) take on that responsibility so that you're actually working with a spirited version of your other side."

Lupita's co-star Winston Duke, who plays Adelaide's husband Gabe Wilson, also found that Jordan's impressions added to the "shock value" of being on set.

Us is in cinemas now.